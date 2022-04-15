Steve Kroft of 60 Minutes on the distinction between journalism and news

After his 30th season on the iconic show 60 Minutes, Steve Kroft ended a 50-year career in journalism.

Kroft is probably best remembered for his 1992 sit-down with Bill and Hillary Clinton amid the scandal involving the former president's alleged 12-year marital affair with Gennifer Flowers. Bill Clinton, then the front-runner for the Democratic nomination, spends the 10-minute interview evading question after question from Kroft.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Kroft about a career spanning hundreds of stories of import across the decades. Kieffer spoke with Kroft as part of the University of Iowa College of Law's Richard S. Levitt Lecture Series.

Guest:

