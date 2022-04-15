© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
104.7 K284CN (Ames Classical translator) will be off air from 8am-5pm Wednesday, April 13th - Friday, April 15th
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Steve Kroft of 60 Minutes on the distinction between journalism and news

Published April 15, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The CBS veteran with three Peabody Awards and nine Emmy awards offers his perspective on the potential for nuclear war with Russia, the state of journalism in the United States and the perceptions and material impact of January 6.

After his 30th season on the iconic show 60 Minutes, Steve Kroft ended a 50-year career in journalism.

Kroft is probably best remembered for his 1992 sit-down with Bill and Hillary Clinton amid the scandal involving the former president's alleged 12-year marital affair with Gennifer Flowers. Bill Clinton, then the front-runner for the Democratic nomination, spends the 10-minute interview evading question after question from Kroft.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Kroft about a career spanning hundreds of stories of import across the decades. Kieffer spoke with Kroft as part of the University of Iowa College of Law's Richard S. Levitt Lecture Series.

Guest:

  • Steve Kroft, retired American journalist and long-time correspondent for 60 Minutes on CBS

Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
