River to River

How fentanyl is driving the rate of overdose deaths across Iowa

Published April 13, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

We listen back to conversations about the shocking rates of overdose deaths and how fentanyl plays into them.

Overdose deaths continue to surge in Iowa and across the country. On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks to Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller about the shocking rate of overdose deaths and how it's being driven by fentanyl. Then, Dr. Alison Lynch tells us why more people are dying from fentanyl and talks about addiction treatment.

Later, you’ll meet consumer protection hero Randy Meier of Clinton and Iowa Falls farmer John Gilbert who was named sustainable farmer of the year by Niman Ranch.

The first segment was first produced on January 25, 2021. The second segment on December 7, 2021.

Guests:

  • Tom Miller, Iowa Attorney General
  • Dr. Alison Lynch, psychiatrist, clinical professor, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
  • Randy Meier, director, seniors vs. crime at the Clinton Country Sheriff’s Office
  • John Gilbert, a farmer who lives south of Iowa Falls

River to River drugsdrug use & abuseRiver to RiverOpioids
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
