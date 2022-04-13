How fentanyl is driving the rate of overdose deaths across Iowa

Overdose deaths continue to surge in Iowa and across the country. On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks to Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller about the shocking rate of overdose deaths and how it's being driven by fentanyl. Then, Dr. Alison Lynch tells us why more people are dying from fentanyl and talks about addiction treatment.

Later, you’ll meet consumer protection hero Randy Meier of Clinton and Iowa Falls farmer John Gilbert who was named sustainable farmer of the year by Niman Ranch.

The first segment was first produced on January 25, 2021. The second segment on December 7, 2021.

Guests:

