Mental health reform is receiving bi-partisan support in Iowa House of Representatives

Many Iowans needing mental health treatment are ending up in jails and emergency rooms. On this edition of River to River, legislative proposals aimed at helping.

First, Dr. Allison Lynch of the University of Iowa discusses mental health service needs across the state. Then Representatives Ann Meyer, a Republican from Fort Dodge and Timi Brown-Powers, a Democrat from Waterloo talk about how these proposals address Iowa's mental health challenges.

Then, a discussion of a proposed change to allow ATV vehicles on certain county and state roads. Host Ben Kieffer and IPR State Government reporter Katarina Sostaric are joined by Representatives Bobby Kaufmann, a Republican from Wilton, and Dennis Cohoon, a Democrat from Burlington.

