River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

How the gold standard for treating clubfoot started in Iowa

Published October 21, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Each year, nearly 200,000 children worldwide are born with a deformative skeletal birth defect known as clubfoot. Host Ben Kieffer is joined by Tom Cook who is the author of the new book "Clubfoot: The Quest For a Better Life For Millions of Children."

Cook's book tells the story of the late Dr. Ignacio Ponseti and how his method for treating clubfoot became a gold standard in the medical field. Dr. Jose Morcuende also joins the program to talk about the Ponseti International Association and how doctors across the world are being trained in this method.

This episode originally aired in December 2019.

Guests:

  • Tom Cook, Director of Global Operation for Ponseti International Association and Professor Emeritus University of Iowa College of Public Health
  • Dr. Jose Morcuende, Professor and Orthopedic Surgeon at the University of Iowa and Executive Director of the Ponseti International Association

Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Rick Brewer
