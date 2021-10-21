How the gold standard for treating clubfoot started in Iowa
Each year, nearly 200,000 children worldwide are born with a deformative skeletal birth defect known as clubfoot. Host Ben Kieffer is joined by Tom Cook who is the author of the new book "Clubfoot: The Quest For a Better Life For Millions of Children."
Cook's book tells the story of the late Dr. Ignacio Ponseti and how his method for treating clubfoot became a gold standard in the medical field. Dr. Jose Morcuende also joins the program to talk about the Ponseti International Association and how doctors across the world are being trained in this method.
This episode originally aired in December 2019.
Guests:
- Tom Cook, Director of Global Operation for Ponseti International Association and Professor Emeritus University of Iowa College of Public Health
- Dr. Jose Morcuende, Professor and Orthopedic Surgeon at the University of Iowa and Executive Director of the Ponseti International Association