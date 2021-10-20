Tayari Jones reminds readers that racism, antiblackness and white supremacy does not take a day off

Roy and Celestial are young, gifted, Black and in love. They are living their dreams in Atlanta, Georgia and the future is bright until their lives are turned upside down by racial injustice. Roy and Celestial are at the center of the best-selling novel “An American Marriage” by University of Iowa Writer's Workshop grad Tayari Jones.

It's the October meeting of the Talk of Iowa Book Club. Host Charity Nebbe is joined by expert readers Stephanie Jones and Kesho Scott of Grinnell College and André Wright of Humanize My Hoodie. Together, they discuss the book by highlighting the many elements of love, race, class, parenthood, power, family bonds and the devastating impact of incarceration.

