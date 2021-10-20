© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Tayari Jones reminds readers that racism, antiblackness and white supremacy does not take a day off

Published October 20, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Roy and Celestial are young, gifted, Black and in love. They are living their dreams in Atlanta, Georgia and the future is bright until their lives are turned upside down by racial injustice. Roy and Celestial are at the center of the best-selling novel “An American Marriage” by University of Iowa Writer's Workshop grad Tayari Jones.

It's the October meeting of the Talk of Iowa Book Club. Host Charity Nebbe is joined by expert readers Stephanie Jones and Kesho Scott of Grinnell College and André Wright of Humanize My Hoodie. Together, they discuss the book by highlighting the many elements of love, race, class, parenthood, power, family bonds and the devastating impact of incarceration.

Interested in joining the next meeting of the Talk of Iowa Book Club? Our November selection is "My Antonia" by Willa Cather. Join the discussion on November 16th.

You can also chat about book club selections and other literary interests with Charity and hundreds of other readers in the Talk of Iowa Book Club Facebook Group.

Guests:

  • Stephanie Jones, assistant professor of education, Grinnell College, founder of the Mapping Racial Trauma in Schools Project
  • Kesho Scott, associate professor of American studies and sociology, Grinnell College
  • Andre Wright, co-founder and CEO of Humanize My Hoodie

