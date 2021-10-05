© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Afghans resettling in Iowa should begin arriving this week

Published October 5, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and his guests discuss the challenges of resettlement. Hundreds of Afghan refugees are set to arrive in Iowa this week. Stephanie Moris of the Refugee Alliance of Central Iowa and Kerri True-Funk of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants join the conversation.

Then, Steve O’Kane, a University of Northern Iowa professor who was relieved of his in-person teaching duties for requiring mask in class, joins the program. We’ll also hear from one of his students and from Gazette reporter Vanessa Miller.

Guests:

  • Stephanie Moris, director, Refugee Alliance of Central Iowa
  • Kerri True-Funk, director of the Des Moines field office for the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants
  • Vanessa Miller, reporter, The Gazette
  • Steve O’Kane, professor of biology, University of Northern Iowa
  • Abigail, student, University of Northern Iowa

