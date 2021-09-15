Mask Mandate Ban Paused And The Latest Sleep Research

IPR's Grant Gerlock kicks off today's show with the latest on a federal judge's decision to block the Iowa legislature from enforcing its law that bans school-issued mask mandates.

Later in the podcast, new research shows sleeping too little or too much could have a negative impact on the brain. Neurologist and sleep disorders expert Dr. Eric Dyken joins Ben Kieffer to discuss some of the latest news from the world of sleep research.

Dyken also addresses a new study about the mysteries of restless leg syndrome, how artificial intelligence is being used to diagnose sleep disorders and he answers the sleep questions.

