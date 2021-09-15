© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Mask Mandate Ban Paused And The Latest Sleep Research

Published September 15, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

IPR's Grant Gerlock kicks off today's show with the latest on a federal judge's decision to block the Iowa legislature from enforcing its law that bans school-issued mask mandates.

Later in the podcast, new research shows sleeping too little or too much could have a negative impact on the brain. Neurologist and sleep disorders expert Dr. Eric Dyken joins Ben Kieffer to discuss some of the latest news from the world of sleep research.

Dyken also addresses a new study about the mysteries of restless leg syndrome, how artificial intelligence is being used to diagnose sleep disorders and he answers the sleep questions.

Guests:

  • Grant Gerlock, IPR central Iowa reporter
  • Dr. Eric Dyken, director of the Iowa City VA Hospital Sleep Laboratory

River to River River to RiverHealthcareEducationMental HealthPhysical Health
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Rick Brewer
