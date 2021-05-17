Midwestern Legislative Roundup

Lawmakers in many states have completed their work, or are nearing the end of their sessions. On this River to River podcast, a check-in with legislative reporters around the Midwest. The conversation starts in Iowa, then travels to Nebraska and Wisconsin.

In the second half of the show, we move on to Illinois and Minnesota and finish with Missouri. Listeners will learn about new state laws, issues that have sparked heated debates and how state lawmakers across the region have reacted to the new direction of the Biden administration.

Guests:

