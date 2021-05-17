© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Midwestern Legislative Roundup

Published May 17, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Lawmakers in many states have completed their work, or are nearing the end of their sessions. On this River to River podcast, a check-in with legislative reporters around the Midwest. The conversation starts in Iowa, then travels to Nebraska and Wisconsin.

In the second half of the show, we move on to Illinois and Minnesota and finish with Missouri. Listeners will learn about new state laws, issues that have sparked heated debates and how state lawmakers across the region have reacted to the new direction of the Biden administration.

Guests:

  • Katarina Sostaric, state government reporter, IPR
  • Martha Stoddard, statehouse reporter, Omaha World-Herald
  • Laurel White, state capitol reporter, Wisconsin Public Radio
  • Hannah Meisel, government and politics editor, NPR Illinois
  • Brian Bakst, political reporter, Minnesota Public Radio
  • Jason Rosenbaum, political correspondent, St. Louis Public Radio

