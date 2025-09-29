© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Here First podcast from IPR
Here First

Monday, September 29th, 2025

Published September 29, 2025 at 6:40 AM CDT
The Des Moines School Board voted over the weekend to place Superintendent Ian Roberts on paid administrative leave, following his arrest Friday by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. On Saturday, supporters for Roberts protested outside the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center in Sioux City, where Roberts is currently being held. Farmers' soybeans may be stranded this harvest as China, the biggest buyer of soybeans on the international market, has yet to make a single purchase from the U.S. for the upcoming year.

