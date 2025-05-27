Tuesday, May 27th, 2025
The federal government is requiring states to hand over all records associated with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, as it tries to prevent people without legal status from accessing the program. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she’s talking to people for and against a new bill to regulate hazardous liquid pipelines in the state before deciding whether to sign it. And Iowans throughout the state took time Monday to remember and honor fallen service members on Memorial Day.