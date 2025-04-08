Tuesday, April 8th, 2025

Legislation regulating handgun ownership in the state is headed to the governor's desk. State lawmakers have figured out K-12 education funding past the budget deadline. And why are some National Weather Service offices not launching weather balloons anymore?

Correction: Reporting on legislation regulating handgun ownership states in the podcast episode that "The minimum age for Iowans to buy and carry a handgun would change from 21 to 18." In fact, it is "The minimum age for Iowans to own and carry a handgun would change from 21 to 18." Federal law would still prohibit 18 year olds from buying handguns.