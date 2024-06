Iowa is reporting its first case of avian influenza in a dairy herd. It affects about 4,500 animals at a farm in O’Brien County. Pork producers say they expect the next farm bill to address a law in California that bans the sale of pork from breeding pigs raised in pens that don’t meet state minimum standards. And, Osceola should have enough drinking water for the summer, now that a rainy spring has nearly-refilled its only reservoir.