Monday, May 6th, 2024

Published May 6, 2024 at 6:15 AM CDT
Iowa’s Republican leaders say they’ll fight a federal lawsuit expected to be filed tomorrow against the state’s new law making it a state crime for a person to illegally re-enter the country. A bill that would have allocated funding for addiction treatment from lawsuits against prescription opioid sellers didn’t make it through the legislature this year. And a federal judge says the Des Moines Art Center cannot remove an outdoor artwork it wants to take out over safety concerns.

