Iowa officials say about 120,000 people have been disenrolled from Medicaid since April. Most have been for procedural reasons, like not returning paperwork. The state attorney general says her office should decide “soon” on the future of using the state victims compensation fund to pay for sexual assault survivors’ emergency contraceptives or abortions. And it’s been a good couple of years for agriculture in the U.S., but there are signs of challenges ahead.