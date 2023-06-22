Thursday, June 22nd, 2023
National anti-abortion leaders were in Des Moines Wednesday night to call on Republican presidential candidates to vocally support nationwide limits on abortion. The state of Iowa has settled three lawsuits against Governor Kim Reynolds that accused her of failing to follow the state’s public records law. Plus, Iowa is among just a handful of states that haven’t adopted the federal government’s option to extend postpartum care coverage from 60 days to one year for those on Medicaid.