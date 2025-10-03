Fall aboard!

Summer weather has been hanging on and fall color is a little behind schedule.

DNR Forester Mark Vitosh talks all things autumn leaves, including how the weather affects the colors we see. plus some of his fall forest favorites.

Guests:



Mark Vitosh, district forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.