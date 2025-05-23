© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

These blooms are iris-sistable

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published May 23, 2025 at 4:37 PM CDT
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

It’s been a very good year for spring blossoms, but most of them have faded, and now it’s time for other flowers to step into the spotlight. Host Charity Nebbe speaks with Iowa State University Horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil about his favorite spring and early summer blooming perennials.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University  
Tags
Garden Variety GardeningSpring Gardening
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
