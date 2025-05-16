© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Kiwi berries? Fur-get about it

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilCaitlin Troutman
Published May 16, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Kiwi berries are bite-sized, smooth skinned fruits that look like mini versions of kiwi fruits — and you can grow them in Iowa. Iowa State University fruit specialist Suzanne Slack shares her advice for growing the adorable fruit.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Suzanne Slack, assistant professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
