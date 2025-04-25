© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Diseases with the gall to kill our plants

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrBrianna Bohling-Hall
Published April 25, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Spring is often known as the season of new beginnings, but plant diseases can make your gardens look like they’re already coming to an end. Chelsea Harbach, plant disease diagnostician at Iowa State University’s Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic, gives tips on how to protect your garden from diseases this season.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new  Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests

  • Chelsea Harbach, plant disease diagnostician, Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic
Garden Variety
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Brianna Bohling-Hall
See stories by Brianna Bohling-Hall
