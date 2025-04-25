Diseases with the gall to kill our plants

Spring is often known as the season of new beginnings, but plant diseases can make your gardens look like they’re already coming to an end. Chelsea Harbach, plant disease diagnostician at Iowa State University’s Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic, gives tips on how to protect your garden from diseases this season.

