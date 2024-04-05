Advice for when insects make you want to flea

On this episode of Garden Variety, host Charity Nebbe discusses how to deal with stink bugs, spiders and other home invaders as spring approaches with entomologist Zach Schumm of the Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic.

Zach Schumm, entomologist, Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic

