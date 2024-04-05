© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Advice for when insects make you want to flea

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilCaitlin Troutman
Published April 5, 2024 at 4:00 PM CDT
As the weather warms up and insects emerge, you might find yourself with some unwanted houseguests crawling around.

On this episode of Garden Variety, host Charity Nebbe discusses how to deal with stink bugs, spiders and other home invaders as spring approaches with entomologist Zach Schumm of the Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic.

Guests:

  • Zach Schumm, entomologist, Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
