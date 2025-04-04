© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Lettuce help you with your vegetable garden

By Charity Nebbe,
Brianna Bohling-HallAaron Steil
Published April 4, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Now that spring is finally in bloom, it’s time to start thinking about planting your favorite leafy greens. Iowa State University horticulturist Ajay Nair digs into spinach and lettuce planting tips.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new  Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Ajay Nair, professor and chair of horticulture at Iowa State University  
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Brianna Bohling-Hall
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
