Fall perennials are bloomin brilliant

There is more to the vibrancy of fall than the classic reds, oranges and yellows. You can also look forward to late-season perennials like monkshood, asters and toad lilies. ISU Extension Horticulturists Aaron Steil and Cindy Haynes share their favorite fall-blooming perennials.

Guests:



Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture at Iowa State University

professor of horticulture at Iowa State University Aaron Steil, ISU Extension horticulture specialist

