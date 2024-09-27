© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

May the forced bulbs be with you

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron Steil
Published September 27, 2024 at 1:44 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Right now we’re anticipating the rich yellows, oranges and reds of fall, but it’s also time to start thinking about the pinks, purples and whites of spring. ISU horticulture expert Randall Vos gives you all the advice you need for planning and planting spring blooming bulbs.

Guests:

  • Randall Vos, fruit crop specialist, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new  Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Garden Variety
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Related Content