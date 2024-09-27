May the forced bulbs be with you

Right now we’re anticipating the rich yellows, oranges and reds of fall, but it’s also time to start thinking about the pinks, purples and whites of spring. ISU horticulture expert Randall Vos gives you all the advice you need for planning and planting spring blooming bulbs.

Guests:



Randall Vos, fruit crop specialist, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.