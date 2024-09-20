© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

'Tis the season for freezing

By Charity Nebbe,
Madeleine Willis
Published September 20, 2024 at 5:00 PM CDT
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Iowa will likely see it’s first frost sometime between Sept. 21 and Oct. 31. Iowa State University Horticulturist Cindy Haynes brings a to-do list of pre-frost chores to prepare for the looming frost.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you'd like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Cindy Haynes, professor and consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Madeleine Willis
