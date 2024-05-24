In the mood to brood

"Let's get loud!" — says Jennifer Lopez (and cicadas).

For the first time in 200 years, two large groups of periodical cicadas are emerging at the same timein parts of the Midwest. You'll have to travel to find them, unless you live in Eastern Iowa. If you do, you may have the opportunity to get up close and personal with the cicadas of Brood 13.

On this Garden Variety, we talk the joint emergence of cicadas - and talk cicadas generally!

Guests:

Zach Schumm, insect diagnostician, ISU Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic

