Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

In the mood to brood

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilCaitlin Troutman
Published May 24, 2024 at 4:00 PM CDT
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

"Let's get loud!" — says Jennifer Lopez (and cicadas).

For the first time in 200 years, two large groups of periodical cicadas are emerging at the same timein parts of the Midwest. You'll have to travel to find them, unless you live in Eastern Iowa. If you do, you may have the opportunity to get up close and personal with the cicadas of Brood 13.

On this Garden Variety, we talk the joint emergence of cicadas - and talk cicadas generally!

Guests:
Zach Schumm, insect diagnostician, ISU Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you'd like to grow or grow better.

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
