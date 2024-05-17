© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Highway to the hardiness zone

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanAaron Steil
Published May 17, 2024 at 4:00 PM CDT
Plant lovers are very familiar with the USDA plant zone hardiness map. It gives each of us a zone number that acts as a guide when we’re shopping for plants and often leads to disappointment when we see something particularly alluring in a nursery catalog.

In late 2023 the USDA released a new map, and the zones we’re familiar with are shifting, so that more of the state is now in Zone 5. Mark Widrlechner is associate professor of horticulture at Iowa State University and he was instrumental in developing the 2012 update to the map and assisted with this latest update.

Guests:
Mark Widrlechner, associate professor of horticulture, Iowa State University

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new Garden Variety newsletter.

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Related Content