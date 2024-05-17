Highway to the hardiness zone

Plant lovers are very familiar with the USDA plant zone hardiness map. It gives each of us a zone number that acts as a guide when we’re shopping for plants and often leads to disappointment when we see something particularly alluring in a nursery catalog.

In late 2023 the USDA released a new map, and the zones we’re familiar with are shifting, so that more of the state is now in Zone 5. Mark Widrlechner is associate professor of horticulture at Iowa State University and he was instrumental in developing the 2012 update to the map and assisted with this latest update.

Guests:

Mark Widrlechner, associate professor of horticulture, Iowa State University

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.