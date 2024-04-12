© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

Take the petal to the metal

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published April 12, 2024 at 4:00 PM CDT
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Leaving plant debris in your perennial garden all winter long provides texture and habitat, but now it’s time to do some spring cleaning as the weather warms.

It's horticulture day! Host Charity Nebbe discusses the best perennial practices as the weather warms up and the spring garden tasks that should be on your to-do list with Iowa State University extension horticulture specialist Aaron Steil.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
