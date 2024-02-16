The key to a successful garden - variety!

When you’re looking through catalogs or walking the aisles at the garden center, it’s easy to feel like a kid in a candy store. Every tomato sounds delicious, every pepper sounds tempting, every watermelon just might be your new favorite. Sometimes you need a friend with first hand knowledge to help you narrow down your options. In this episode, Charity talks with ISU Extension specialist Dan Fillius about his favorite varieties of fruits and veggies.

Guests:

