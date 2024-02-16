The key to a successful garden - variety!

© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilKatherine Perkins
Published February 16, 2024 at 4:00 PM CST
When you’re looking through catalogs or walking the aisles at the garden center, it’s easy to feel like a kid in a candy store. Every tomato sounds delicious, every pepper sounds tempting, every watermelon just might be your new favorite. Sometimes you need a friend with first hand knowledge to help you narrow down your options. In this episode, Charity talks with ISU Extension specialist Dan Fillius about his favorite varieties of fruits and veggies.

Guests:

  • Dan Fillius, commercial vegetables and specialty crops field specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
