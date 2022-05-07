© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Gardening gifts for moms

Published May 7, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Mother’s Day is an important day for gardeners in the upper Midwest — and not just the ones who are mothers. This weekend, you can celebrate two things — our likely freedom from frost and great gardening moms in your life.

In this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with horticulturists Aaron Steil and Cindy Haynes about warm weather crops and gifts for the gardeners in your life.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension
  • Cindy Haynes, associate professor of Horticulture, Iowa State University

