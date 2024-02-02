© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

Flowers for that special some bud-y

By Charity Nebbe
Published February 2, 2024 at 4:00 PM CST
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Instead of going to the grocery store this season, grow flowers for your Valentine from home.

As we wait for spring blooms outside, you can buy blooms for inside your home.

Charity Nebbe and horticulture specialist Randall Vos discuss ways to enhance cut flower production inside your home.

Guests:

  • Randall Vos, extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Varietynewsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety,the horticulture podcastfor all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Garden Variety
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
