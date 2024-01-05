Caring for houseplants in the winter

Winter weather can have us missing the verdant landscapes of summer. Thankfully, we have houseplants, which bring plenty of joy — and greenery — into the home. Until we’re digging in the dirt again, here are 10 tips to find success in growing greenery indoors.

1. Know your home’s environmental conditions

Once that is understood, you can either match your plants to the conditions or change the conditions in your home to match your plants’ needs.



2. Figure out your light direction and intensity

South or east-facing windows will often provide the most abundant light but that’s not what every plant needs. Knowing what you’re working with can help determine which plants to put where and if you'll need supplemental lighting.



3. Pick a plant with paws in mind

Some trendy houseplants are toxic and can make your pets sick if ingested.



4. Put down the gardening soil in favor of a mixed-component potting soil

It will include components that help balance water, air and nutrients differently than regular field or garden soil, which is often too compacted in a pot to drain well.



5. Always, always, always make sure your plants have a drainage hole

It’s essential to avoid root rot.



6. Avoid temperature extremes

Plants can handle a range of temperatures. As a general rule, if you’re comfortable, your plants will be, too. But a big swing in temperatures can lead to yellowing, browning, wilting or leaf drop.



7. Finger your soil to know when to water

Following a weekly watering schedule can often lead to overwatering. Instead, check the moisture level of your plants weekly by sticking a finger in the soil.



8. Don’t fertilize during the winter

It’s best to start in the spring when your plants' active growing season has begun.



9. There isn’t conclusive evidence that talking to your houseplants will help them grow

But you might as well try!



10. Embrace failure

Sometimes plants are finicky, and while they may look great at the nursery, they might not survive the transition to your home — especially in the winter. That’s not your fault! Try starting off with some hardy, beginner-friendly plants before going for a challenge. If all else fails, you can always turn to Legos.

