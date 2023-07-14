© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety

Can I offer you a cucurbit of advice?

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilCaitlin Troutman
Published July 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT
It’s hard to be as cool as a cucumber when you’re fighting off cucumber beetles or squash bugs in the garden. But cucumbers can thrive in Iowa gardens — and so can its cousin, summer squash.

Ajay Nair, professor of Horticulture at Iowa State University, joins Garden Variety to tell us how to get the most out of our favorite members of the cucurbit family.

Guest:

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
