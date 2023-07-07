© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNI HD services are currently down due to to technical issues
Garden Variety

Beetlemania

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilCaitlin Troutman
Published July 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Summer milestones are passing by — the first produce from your garden, the first rose blossom, the emergence of fireflies. But not all the milestones are pleasant. Right now one of our least favorite invasive species is emerging — Japanese beetles and, as usual, they’re hungry. Entomologist Laura Iles is the director of the North Central Integrated Pest Management Center at Iowa State University. She offers advice on dealing with Japanese beetles and other pests.

Guest

  • Laura Iles | director of the North Central Integrated Pest Management Center

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Tags
Garden Variety GardeningInsects
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content