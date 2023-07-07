Beetlemania

Summer milestones are passing by — the first produce from your garden, the first rose blossom, the emergence of fireflies. But not all the milestones are pleasant. Right now one of our least favorite invasive species is emerging — Japanese beetles and, as usual, they’re hungry. Entomologist Laura Iles is the director of the North Central Integrated Pest Management Center at Iowa State University. She offers advice on dealing with Japanese beetles and other pests.

Guest



Laura Iles | director of the North Central Integrated Pest Management Center

