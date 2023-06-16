© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety

Puns and roses

By Tony Sarabia,
Aaron SteilCaitlin Troutman
Published June 16, 2023
Whatever you call them, they smell sweet — and can be a little tricky to grow. Horticulture specialists offer advice that will help your roses thrive.

Guests

  • Cindy Haynes | professor of horticulture at Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil | ISU Extension horticulture specialist

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Garden Variety HorticultureGardening
Tony Sarabia
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
