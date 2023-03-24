Mow grass, mow problems

In spite of the chilly spring weather, things will be turning green over the next few weeks.

ISU Extension Turf grass specialist Adam Thoms shares advice for keeping your lawn healthy and happy, and offers advice for prioritizing spring chores.

Guests:

Adam Thoms, ISU Extension Turf grass specialist

