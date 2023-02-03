© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety

I like you a vio-lot

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilCaitlin Troutman
Published February 3, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST
African violets come in a wide variety of shapes and colors, and, as house plants, they are just finicky enough to make for a fun challenge.

On this episode of Garden Variety, host Charity Nebbe is talking African Violets with Iowa State University horticulturist Chris Currey.

Guests:

  • Chris Currey, associate professor of horticulture at Iowa State University

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Garden Variety GardeningHorticulture
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
