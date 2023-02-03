I like you a vio-lot

African violets come in a wide variety of shapes and colors, and, as house plants, they are just finicky enough to make for a fun challenge.

On this episode of Garden Variety, host Charity Nebbe is talking African Violets with Iowa State University horticulturist Chris Currey.

Guests:



Chris Currey, associate professor of horticulture at Iowa State University

