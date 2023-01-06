© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
garden-variety-podcast.png
Garden Variety

Getting the bugs worked out

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published January 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
garden-variety-podcast.png

House plants can bring us a lot of joy, especially during the colder months, but sometimes pests ruin the fun.

Entomologist Zach Shumm of the Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic joins this episode of Garden Variety to share advice on dealing with insects that plague our houseplants.

Guests:
Zach Shumm | insect diagnostician with the ISU Extension Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic

Garden Variety InsectsGardening
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
