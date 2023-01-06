Getting the bugs worked out

House plants can bring us a lot of joy, especially during the colder months, but sometimes pests ruin the fun.

Entomologist Zach Shumm of the Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic joins this episode of Garden Variety to share advice on dealing with insects that plague our houseplants.

Guests:

Zach Shumm | insect diagnostician with the ISU Extension Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic

