And this zone is just right

Some people that Iowa has a “Goldilocks” climate — a just-right warm, sunny growing season followed by a cold, dormant season that kills off a lot of pests and pathogens.

On this episode of Garden Variety, we're talking cold hardiness with Iowa State University horticulturist Mark Wirdlechner about what it means to be in different zones, and how to use that knowledge to help your garden.

Guests:



Mark Wirdlechner, affiliate associate professor of horticulture at Iowa State University

