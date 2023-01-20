© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety

And this zone is just right

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron Steil
Published January 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST
Some people that Iowa has a “Goldilocks” climate — a just-right warm, sunny growing season followed by a cold, dormant season that kills off a lot of pests and pathogens.

On this episode of Garden Variety, we're talking cold hardiness with Iowa State University horticulturist Mark Wirdlechner about what it means to be in different zones, and how to use that knowledge to help your garden.

Guests:

  • Mark Wirdlechner, affiliate associate professor of horticulture at Iowa State University

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Garden Variety Gardening
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil