Find the greener ornamental grass

Don't let the name fool you — ornamental grasses can do more than just look good!

Ornamental grasses can add color and texture to your landscape, even during the bleak winter months to come. Ed Lyon, the director of Reiman Gardens in Ames, joins this episode of Garden Variety to share some of his favorite ornamental grasses.

Guests



Ed Lyon, director of Reiman Gardens

