Garden Variety

Find the greener ornamental grass

Published October 14, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT
Don't let the name fool you — ornamental grasses can do more than just look good!

Ornamental grasses can add color and texture to your landscape, even during the bleak winter months to come. Ed Lyon, the director of Reiman Gardens in Ames, joins this episode of Garden Variety to share some of his favorite ornamental grasses.

Guests

  • Ed Lyon, director of Reiman Gardens

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you'd like to grow or grow better.

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
