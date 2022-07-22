© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety

How can we help monarch butterflies?

Published July 22, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT
On this episode of Garden Variety: one of our favorite flying friends is endangered, while some other insects may be too plentiful.

Host Charity Nebbe speaks with entomologist Laura Jesse Iles, director of the Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic, about monarch butterflies — which were recently listed as endangered — and what we can do as individuals to support the species. We’ll also talk about the Japanese beetle - the most destructive insect pest in the landscape and garden.

Guest

  • Laura Jesse Iles | director of the Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new Garden Variety newsletter.

Tags

Garden Variety GardeningInsectsclimate change
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
