How can we help monarch butterflies?

On this episode of Garden Variety: one of our favorite flying friends is endangered, while some other insects may be too plentiful.

Host Charity Nebbe speaks with entomologist Laura Jesse Iles, director of the Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic, about monarch butterflies — which were recently listed as endangered — and what we can do as individuals to support the species. We’ll also talk about the Japanese beetle - the most destructive insect pest in the landscape and garden.

Guest



Laura Jesse Iles | director of the Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic

