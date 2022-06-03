© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Garden Variety.png
Garden Variety

Ants in your plants

Published June 3, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Garden Variety.png

Ants outnumber us — by a lot. But that doesn't mean they have to take over your home or garden. ISU entomologist Donald Lewis joins us to talk about deterring ants and dealing with an infestation.

Guests

  • Donald Lewis, former professor of entomology at Iowa State University

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Tags

Garden Variety GardeningIowa State University
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
See stories by Matthew Alvarez
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman