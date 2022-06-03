Ants in your plants

Ants outnumber us — by a lot. But that doesn't mean they have to take over your home or garden. ISU entomologist Donald Lewis joins us to talk about deterring ants and dealing with an infestation.

Guests



Donald Lewis, former professor of entomology at Iowa State University

