Katie Roth is a retired human resource, staffing and executive search professional. She was president of the Talent and Acquisition Division of Aureon HR (formerly Portico Staffing now Oasis, a Paychex Co), a full-service employment agency located in West Des Moines. She resigned from her position in January of 2020 and opened RC Search Group, an executive search firm focusing on C-suite and executive level positions.

Prior to opening Portico Staffing in 2005 (and selling it to Aureon HR in 2016), she was vice president and a shareholder for eight years with Merit Resources, Inc., a Professional Employer Organization. While she was at Merit, she was a regional finalist in the 2001 Entrepreneur of the Year contest sponsored by Ernst & Young.

Roth is currently on the Board of Directors of Homesteaders Life Company and on the Board of Medix IT. She is a member and the first woman president of the Rotary Club of West Des Moines, and a graduate and former board member of the Greater Des Moines Leadership Institute. She has served on various nonprofit boards and was a mentor for the LEAD Des Moines Community Connect Program for four years.

She was the Woman Business Owner of the Year in 2023 by the Iowa Chapter of National Association of Women Business Owners. In 2015, she was awarded the Woman Business Owner of the Year by the Des Moines Business Record.

Roth is a graduate of the University of Iowa. She is married to Mark Clark, and they live in West Des Moines. She is an avid bicyclist, scuba diver and loves to spend time with her eight grandchildren.