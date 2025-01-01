Grant Veeder, of Waterloo, retired as Black Hawk County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections at the end of 2024. He held the position for 36 years. Veeder grew up and graduated high school in Boone, and attended the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, where he received a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in history.

Veeder has served on numerous boards over the years, including those for the Friends of KHKE/KUNI Radio, the Public Employees Credit Union, the Iowa State Association of Counties, the Iowa State Association of County Auditors, the National Association of Counties and My Waterloo Days. He took part in various other boards, committees and task forces related to his position as county auditor, often in the areas of elections and property taxes. He was a member of the Iowa Abraham Lincoln Bicentennial Commission 2008-2010 and has written and lectured about President Lincoln on numerous occasions.

Veeder and his wife Kim are parents of sons Ryan, of Albany, Western Australia, and Sean, of Des Moines.