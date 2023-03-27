3 children and 3 adults are dead in a shooting at a Christian school in Nashville

Updated March 27, 2023 at 1:46 PM ET

Three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at a private religious school in Nashville, according to a spokesperson for the Nashville Metro Police Department.

The shooter, a female who appeared to be in her teens, was also dead after being "engaged" by two officers, spokesperson Don Aaron said in a press briefing Monday.

The shooting occurred at Covenant School, a private religious school in Nashville. The three children who died were students, and the three adults who died were staff members, Aaron said.

At least five of the victims were transported to emergency departments at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A spokesperson for the hospital confirmed to NPR that three children and two adults sent to the hospital had died.

The Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt said earlier that the three pediatric patients transported to its hospital were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Aaron said he was not aware of any other gunshot victims from the shooting.

The shooter had two assault-style rifles and at least one pistol, he said, and the shooting took place in a "lobby-type area" in an upper part of the school.

A reunification center for parents and students had been set up nearby.

According to its website, the Covenant School is a private school associated with the Covenant Presbyterian Church serving students from preschool through sixth grade.

