Too hyped up to sleep? Rituals to calm your body and mind before bed

This story is adapted from Life Kit's Guide to Better Sleep, a one-week email series. Sign up for the special newsletter here.

Do you have a wind-down routine? Enjoyable and relaxing habits that help you get ready for sleep?

They can include calming hobbies like knitting or reading, self-care activities like meditation or an evening walk, or adjusting your environment for optimal sleep.

If you don't have a pre-bedtime ritual, it might be time to consider adopting one, says Allison Harvey, a professor and clinical psychologist at the University of California, Berkeley.

It can trigger a cascade of biological and physiological responses that tell our bodies it's time for bed. "If we can switch off a sense of any threat that's mounted from the day, that will support our sleep."

Sleep specialists share evidence-based strategies to incorporate into your wind-down routine.

Strategy 1: Dim the lights in your environment

It can encourage our bodies to release melatonin, a naturally occurring hormone that regulates our circadian rhythm and tells our body it's time to sleep.

Try this tonight: In the evening, turn off the overhead lighting in the living room and bedroom, and turn on any dimmable lamps or lamps with low wattage to keep the lighting minimal.

Don't forget to turn those lamps off at bedtime. Light can disrupt your sleep even if your eyes are closed, says Harvey, so use an eye mask to block out any remaining light if you don't have blackout curtains.

Strategy 2: Keep it cool

To fall asleep faster, drop your internal temperature, says Dr. Seema Khosla, a sleep medicine physician and host of Talking Sleep, a podcast from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. It sends a signal to your body that it's time for bed. "The quicker your body temperature falls, the quicker you fall asleep."

Try this tonight: Khosla suggests this method to quickly drop your body temperature: Take a shower or bath before bed. Going from a warm environment to a cold one, like a cool room, can promote sleep. And turn down your thermostat. Khosla recommends keeping your room on the cooler side, closer to 68 degrees.

Strategy 3: Stay away from anything too exciting

To sleep well, try to put yourself in a calm and relaxed state at bedtime, says Harvey. Anything that stirs up your emotions, positive or negative, is best to avoid. "This is not the time to check one last email or text with friends about exciting plans."

Instead, you want to create "a sense of safety and good associations with bedtime," she says.

Try this tonight: Review your nighttime activities with a fresh eye. Are they soothing? If not, see what you can adjust. Harvey recommends seeking out emotional connection to temper feelings of worry or stress. Small acts, like hugging your partner or child before bed, can create a sense of well-being.

Strategy 4: Problem solve (but not too much)

It can be hard to fall asleep when you have a lot on your mind. To help quiet the chatter, work through any stressors before the lights go out, says Harvey. "We don't want it all to come pounding down" when you're trying to sleep.

Try this tonight: If you find yourself worrying about problems or your to-do list, grab a pen and paper. Write out each issue or task and a specific next step that you will take tomorrow to address it, says Harvey. Don't try to solve the problem, though. "Once people get into problem-solving, that becomes arousing."

Want more tips like these? Sign up for Life Kit's Guide to Better Sleep and get a week of evidence-backed strategies to help optimize your sleep.

Copyright 2026 NPR