Want a stronger body this year? Our newsletter can help you reach your goal

The science is clear that resistance training has massive benefits for your health and well-being. It's about putting your muscles to work by using weights, elastic bands, your own body weight, and so on. And just about everyone can make progress.

Maybe you've got some dusty dumbbells in the closet, a crisp new gym membership, or none of the above. Whatever your starting point, Life Kit is here to help you. Bottom line? Resistance training doesn't have to eat up endless hours or be all that complex.

Health benefits of resistance training

Now, you may be wondering: Before I go through all this hassle, is this kind of training really for me? What if I'm new to all of this? Or lifting weights has never been my thing?

According to research — and yes, there's lots of it — challenging your muscles comes with big returns. Here are a few reasons to try it.

🛏️ It can help you live longer. As early as our 30s and 40s, we start to gradually lose muscle. That is, unless we do something about it. There's ample evidence that strength is a powerful predictor of how long — and how well — you live. And it's never too late to start.

⚖️ It's good for your metabolism. Adding more muscle has big payoffs . It increases your lean body mass and helps you burn more energy, lose fat and control your blood sugar. Some research finds this can happen in a matter of months.

❣️ It boosts your mental health. It can be a powerful tool for dealing with anxiety and depression. In fact, multiple studies show it can lead to meaningful improvements in these symptoms. And even a low-intensity program and light weights can be effective.

