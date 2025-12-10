The history of internment camps in Arizona

Long before World War II, the U.S. rounded up Native Americans and forced them onto reservations.

After the Pearl Harbor bombing in 1941, the U.S. rounded up another minority population, Japanese Americans. In Arizona, the federal government once again looked to Indian reservations, building two internment camps in the state on tribal lands.

KJZZ’s Gabriel Pietrorazio looked into the history and legacy of the sites.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR