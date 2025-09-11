The U.K. fires its U.S. ambassador over his emails to Jeffrey Epstein

LONDON — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer fired the U.K. ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson, over links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In 2008, before becoming ambassador to the U.S., Mandelson wrote Epstein an email saying, "I think the world of you and I feel hopeless and furious about what has happened."

Photos have also emerged of Mandelson in a bathrobe at Epstein's home. And there is a birthday message in which Mandelson called Epstein "my best pal."

The British Foreign Office says emails show the extent of Mandelson's relationship with the late sex offender was "materially different" from what was known at the time he was appointed as ambassador.

Mandelson's firing could complicate Starmer's efforts to build bridges with the Trump administration — just days before the U.S. president comes to the U.K. for a state visit.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

