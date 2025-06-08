Photos: Protests continue for third day in Los Angeles

In Los Angeles, it has been another day of confrontations between law enforcement officials and those protesting the arrest of people in the U.S. without legal status.

For a third day – police and protesters faced off. There were various skirmishes involving tear gas, pepper spray, //plastic bullets// and a few physical encounters.

Members of the California National Guard arrived in the Los Angeles area Sunday morning after being activated by President Trump.

Federal immigration raids in Los Angeles and nearby last week sparked protests in the city and beyond.

Eric Thayer / AP / AP A protester is detained in downtown Los Angeles.

Mario Tama/ / Getty Images / Getty Images California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers clear protestors who were blocking the 101 freeway in Los Angeles, California.

Jae C. Hong / AP / AP A protester waves a flag as a Waymo taxi burns near the Metropolitan Detention Center of downtown Los Angeles.

Eric Thayer / FR171986 AP / FR171986 AP Police are seen through smoke on the 101 Freeway near the Metropolitan Detention Center of downtown Los Angeles.

Apu Gomes / Getty Images North America / Getty Images North America Protestors against immigration raids march from the Los Angeles City Hall to the LA Federal Building.

Jae C. Hong / AP / AP Protesters confront police on the 101 Freeway near the Metropolitan Detention Center of downtown Los Angeles.

Eric Thayer / AP / AP A protester throws a smoke canister on the 101 Freeway nears the metropolitan detention center of downtown Los Angeles.

Taurat Hossain / Anadolu via Getty Images / Anadolu via Getty Images Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents take security measures as protests and confrontations between immigration rights supporters and law enforcement continue in Paramount, California, and downtown Los Angeles..

Eric Thayer/AP / AP / AP A protester is detained by police in downtown Los Angeles.

Jae C. Hong / AP / AP Police are lined up on the 101 freeway near the Metropolitan Detention Center of downtown Los Angeles.

Jae C. Hong / AP / AP A police officer's face is covered in pepper spray outside the Metropolitan Detention Center of downtown Los Angeles.

Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu via Getty Images / Anadolu via Getty Images ICE officers and members of the National Guard confront protesters outside of the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images / Getty Images The National Guard, police and protesters stand off outside of a downtown jail in Los Angeles following two days of clashes with police during a series of immigration raids.

Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu via Getty Images / Anadolu via Getty Images ICE officers and the National Guard confront protesters outside of the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles.

Eric Thayer / AP / AP A protester confronts a line of California National Guard in the metropolitan detention center of downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.

Taurat Hossain / Anadolu via Getty Images / Anadolu via Getty Images Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents take security measures as protests and confrontations between immigration rights supporters and law enforcement continue.