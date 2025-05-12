Michael Jordan joins NBC as the network revives its NBA coverage

Basketball legend Michael Jordan is taking his talents to television.

NBC Sports announced Monday he will be joining its programming as a contributor when the upcoming NBA season starts in October.

"I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC," Jordan said in a statement released by the network. "The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I'm excited about being a special contributor to the project. I'm looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October."

Fans expressed surprise and excitement on social media at Jordan's turn to commentating. He has largely lived a private life since leaving the NBA.

But his name is still widely discussed in sports circles, especially when it comes to the NBA's greatest of all time (GOAT) debate. One X user wrote, "he got tired of folks not emphatically reminding viewers he will always be GOAT- no one like Michael Jordan and it's about time his voice is back."

"Yall played with Michael Jordan name too much on these debate shows, so he had to come outside!" another person said.

Jordan spent 15 seasons in the NBA, during which he won six championships with the Chicago Bulls. He was named Finals MVP in all six championships, holds the record for the most points scored per game and has been inducted into the Hall of Fame. He is also a minority owner of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets.

NBC first broadcast NBA games from 1954 to 1962 and again from 1990 to 2002. In the 90s, it broadcast some of the biggest moments in basketball, such as the 1992 Olympics "Dream Team," Jordan's championships and his return to basketball after he took a break to play professional baseball.

Last July, NBCUniversal said it struck a deal with the NBA to broadcast NBA and WNBA games for the next 11 years.

The "Roundball Rock" theme song of the 90s show will be returning. Other commentators will include NBA veterans Jamal Crawford, Carmelo Anthony and Reggie Miller.



